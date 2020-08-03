Another BJP leader, BS Yediyurappa, the Chief Minister of Karnataka has tested positive for Covid-19. He has been admitted to Manipal Hospital. He was also present in a cabinet meeting last week with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Bookanakere Siddalingappa Yediyurappa, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, tested positive and has been moved to a hospital. 77 years old, he has been admitted to Manipal Hospital. In a twitter post, he wrote that while he is feeling fine, doctors advised him to be isolated in a hospital. He also asked those who, not long ago, was with him to remain cautious and vigilant of possible coronavirus symptoms and self-quarantine.

Members of his staff had also tested positive for coronavirus at the start of July. He was also present in a cabinet meeting last week with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Another meeting was held on Friday with Vajubhai Vala, Karnataka Governor, and Basavaraj Bommai, the Home Minister of Karnataka. Both os these meetings were held in person and were not virtual, but it is reported that strict social distancing guidelines were observed in both.

Earlier, Amit Shah had also revealed that he had tested positive for coronavirus but was also feeling fine and doctors advised him to be admitted to a hospital. This suggests that both, B.S. Yediyurappa and Amit Shah have a mild case of coronavirus and would probably be recovering from the disease soon enough.

I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) August 2, 2020

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है परन्तु डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 2, 2020

The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also tested positive for coronavirus but tweeted that he had recovered from it. Sometime later, CM Yediyurappa tweeted about his condition as well, to which he retweeted, that he would pray to God for his quick recovery.

Previously, he had also posted on Twitter about Amit Shah, praying to God so they may help him recover soon, so he may serve the country with full vigour.

आज अस्पताल में मेरा नौंवा दिन है। मैं स्वस्थ हूं, कोरोना का कोई लक्षण नहीं है। सुबह सैम्पल RT-PCR टेस्ट के लिए लिया गया है। रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई तो कल अस्पताल से छुट्टी मिल जायेगी। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 2, 2020