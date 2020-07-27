India is likely to ban 47 more Chinese apps, as per the sources. The apps that are now being reviewed by the GOI include some apps that are working as the clones of the 59 banned apps.

Followed by India’s ban on 59 Chinese apps, the Indian government is likely to ban 47 more Chinese apps that are similar in nature. About 275 apps are under the Centre’s radar for potential user privacy violations. Reports say that these apps are being reviewed on the parameters of privacy and security. The data shared by these apps to the Chinese government is also being looked at.

All this is happening when the geopolitical tensions between India and China are at an all-time high. What is also concerning that all the companies in China or under its ownership are governed by the National Intelligence Law of 2017. Under this law, the Chinese government has the right to access anything and everything associated with the company’s user data.

The government of India had earlier banned 59 apps that were potentially sharing the data of Indian users with the Chinese government. GOI called these apps unfavourable to sovereignty, security, and integrity of the country. One of the widely used social media apps that found its way into the list was TikTok. According to the latest reports, some other popular Chinese apps that are currently under the scanner of the Indian government include PubG and Ali Express.

Also read: Unlock 3.0: Cinema halls, gyms likely to open; uncertainty over resumption of metro

Also read: Rafale jets take off from France to join IAF fleet in Ambala

The Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology has warned the concerned companies against any direct or indirect violation of the Indian government’s orders. Any violation will be booked under applicable acts including the Information Technology Act.

The statement of the ministry read that the compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of deep and immediate concern, which requires emergency measures. The ministry also stated that these apps were engaged in activities that are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state, and public order.

Also read:82nd Raising Day: PM Modi, Venkaiah Naidu, Amit Shah laud valour of soldiers

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App