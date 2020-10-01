A 22-year-old woman was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district on Wednesday, the victim later died. Recently another girl from state's Hathras district was gang-raped, she succumbed to her injuries. The country is in much outrage against the surge in crimes against women.

Amid ongoing demonstrations in the country due to the alleged gang rape and subsequent death of the 19-year-old Hathras rape victim, another woman in UP’s Balrampur district has been gang-raped, who later succumbed to her injuries.

Approximately 500 km away from Hathras, a Dalit woman, 22, died from complications of alleged gang rape and assault. This dark event took place on September 29, the day when the police took away the body of the Hathras victim from Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi and cremated it sometime after midnight without the family’s consent.

Victim’s mother claimed that she was abducted in the morning while on her way to get herself an admission in a college. Her family began searching for her when the girl did not return even in the evening. The family said that the perpetrators had sent her home in an e-rickshaw after they had committed the brutal atrocities on her.

She said that the men had injected her with some substance due to which she lost consciousness, then they raped her. She said that they broke her legs, they broke her back, a rickshaw brought her home. She added that she was thrown in front of their house, her daughter could barely stand or speak. She said the victim struggled to speak but she somehow managed and said that she didn’t want to die.

The woman from Balrampur passed away at a hospital in Lucknow. The police reported that two accused in the case, named Shahid and Sahil have already been arrested. Although the post-mortem reports do not suggest any injuries on the victim’s body, the police have not yet verified if the case truly was of gang rape or not.

