After facing a jolt by Telugu Desam Party (TDP), who recently snapped their 4-year old ties with BJP and walked out of NDA over special status to the state, the ruling party seems to have faced another setback, this time from the south. BJP which was reportedly trying to expand its roots in the south seems to have been left hanging after the TN CM Edappadi K Palaniswami stated that his government will not be extending any sort of support to their BJP. The speculations of Palaniswami joining hands with BJP were also put to hold after the CM claimed that party will not be allying with BJP in future.

There is no alliance with or support to the BJP: Tamil Nadu CM, Edappadi K. Palaniswami in Assembly — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2018

