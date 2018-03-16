After losing their two crucial Lok Sabha seats in the recent elections, on Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) woke up top to another jolt after it was reported that the Chandrababu Naidu led-TDP pulled out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The reports were later confirmed by several TDP ministers. It is also reported that the party will be moving a no-confidence motion in the Parliament today.

In what could be perceived as a fresh brazen jolt to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led- National Democratic Alliance (NDA), an important party in the alliance, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has pulled out of the alliance. The announcement of the TDP pulling out of BJP came in following Chandrababu Naidu’s teleconference with party members. Following this, the TDP will also be moving a no-confidence motion in the Parliament today. Commenting on the development, Andhra Pradesh Minister KS Jawahar said that BJP has cheated Telugu people, this time also they have succeeded in doing so, and they will be moving a no-confidence motion in the Parliament. Meanwhile, confirming the reports a TDP MP confirmed the reports and stated that they will be moving a no-trust motion. Thota Narsimhan said, “We have decided… we are out of the NDA.”

Reports suggest that the break out comes in after a row was stirred following Andhra’s special status demand. Meanwhile, terming it as an injustice towards the people of Andhra Pradesh the CMO of AP said, “TDP President Chandrababu Naidu took this decision in an emergency teleconference with party politburo members and MPs, which was unanimously supported.” TDP had 16 MPs at the Centre after two of its representatives left the NDA. The following move is said to be the result of Centre denying the special status to Andhra Pradesh. The fallout between TDP and BVJP comes almost 8 days after two of its leaders resigned from the alliance.

On the other hand terming the fall out as ‘unfortunate’, TDP leader from Delhi, YS Chowdary, said that they tried their best to make sure that alliance does not fall out. He said, “We tried our best to be together but the present government ignored the sentiments & emotions of people of Andhra Pradesh, Emergency politburo was conducted in which TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu took the decision to withdraw from NDA.” Soon after the TDP announced his decision of breaking alliance with NDA, some TDP leaders, in Delhi, called in a press conference and termed BJP as ‘Break Janta Promise’. Addressing the media TDP leaders CM Ramesh, Thota Narsimhan, Ravindra Babu and others claimed that they will be moving a no-confidence motion on Monday. Soon after the reports surfaced, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hailed the breakout and said, “I welcome the TDP’s decision to leave the NDA. The current situation warrants such action to save the country from disaster.” Accusing BJP of spreading atrocities the Bengal CM further added, “I appeal to all political parties in the Opposition to work closely together against atrocities, economic calamity and political instability.”

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President N Raghuveera Reddy also claimed that Congress will be supporting the no-confidence motion against the Centre by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSR Congress Party. Meanwhile, giving out first reactions on the TDP-NDA fallout, BJP leader Naqvi said, “Will see what happens in Parliament, which party chooses to go which way. In a way it is election year & every state has demands and issues, it is not right for us to comment on it. It is a custom, before actual elections there is always a rehearsal in Parliament.”

Letter of TDP MP Thota Narasimhan to Lok Sabha Secretary-General for moving motion on 'No-Confidence in the Council of Ministers' in the House. pic.twitter.com/Zwg5qge3Sw — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2018

