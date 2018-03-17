Bilal Ahmad Shah, 27, hails from Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, had reportedly joined Hizbul Mujahideen in Jammu and Kashmir. As per reports, the family got to know about his joining the outfit through a picture, which was circulated on social media. In the picture, Shah was seen holding a gun with his details given below.

Bilal Ahmad Shah, another name added to the list of youngsters who have reportedly joined Hizbul Mujahideen in Jammu and Kashmir. Bilal Ahmad Shah, 27, hails from Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district. As per reports, the family got to know about his joining the outfit through a picture, which was circulated on social media. In the picture, Shah was seen holding a gun with his details written below. The picture went viral on Thursday and is also given an alias name Shahbaz. According to reports in Times of India, Bilal’s father Shams-u-din Shah was also a militant and was killed during an encounter in 1992.

According to the reports, Bilal went missing since March 2. He had informed his family that he was going on a trip to Ladakh. After he left the house, the family did not hear from him and were repeatedly trying to contact him. After getting to know about his entry into a militant group, the family is appealing for him to return him. “The family is devastated to see him holding the gun. I appeal to him to please listen to me and shun this path that snatched our father from us when we were kids,” Kashmir news agency quoted Sakeena Akhtar, sister of Bilal. After the death of Hizbul Mujahideen poster boy Burhan Wani, the trend of young boys joining the militant group is on a hike.

ALSO READ: Don’t want to see jail ever again: Kashmiri photojournalist Kamran Yousuf after 6 months of imprisonment

According to the data revealed by the Jammu and Kashmir government, around 280 youths have joined militancy in last three years. According to the recent data, 126 young boys have joined the militant ranks in the Valley just last year. Earlier a PhD student, Manwan Wani, from Lolab area also joined Hizb. His family has been also appealing for their son’s return. His announcement has also come as a surprise for his family.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE TO READ: Khonmoh encounter: Army neutralises 2 terrorists following attack on BJP leader at Balhama area; searches underway in Srinagar

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App