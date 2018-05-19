A man in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh was beaten to death by villagers in Amgar village for allegedly killing cattle on Friday, May 18, while leaving another critically injured. The police have taken into custody at last 5 suspects in the case and a probe is underway.

Muslims were the target of 52% of violence centred on bovine issues over nearly eight years (2010 to 2017)

In another case of mob lynching, a man was allegedly beaten to death, while the other man was critically injured by villagers in Amgar village in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh for allegedly killing cattle on Friday, May 19. Riaz, 45 was killed in the lynching incident while leaving Shakeel (33) severely injured. The police have taken into custody at least 5 suspects in the case and a probe is underway. According to a report published by the leading daily, The Indian Express when villagers reached the spot, other 4 fled from the spot, following which both were brutally beaten up by the villagers.

By the time cops reached the spot, Riaz was already dead and the driver, Shakeel was in a critical condition. The police recovered a slaughtered bull and meat of 2 other bulls packed in bags from the spot. The villagers attacked the 2 men and suspects have picked by the police, told Satna SP Rajesh Hingankar told The Indian Expres.

The violent attacks include assaults by self-styled cow vigilantes, mob lynching, murder and attempt to murder, assault, gang rape and harassment. States which witnessed violence in the name of beef eating or doing its business include Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi among others.

Meanwhile, this is not the 1st case of lynching on cattle slaughter, according to a meticulous report published by a data journalism portal, India Spend, “Muslims were the target of 52% of violence centred on bovine issues over nearly eight years (2010 to 2017)”.

