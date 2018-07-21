A 28-year-old man was killed on Friday night, July 20, by a group of men on suspicion of cow smuggling in Rajasthan's Alwar district. The police have identified the deceased as Akbar Khan. the incident comes after the Supreme Court asked Parliament to make a law in order to deal with the recent innumerable mob lynching cases.

The incident comes a year after Pehlu Khan death, a dairy farmer, who was killed by cow vigilantes affiliated with right-wing Hindutva groups

Even after Supreme Court’s stern remarks on mob lynching, another man identified as Akbar Khan, 28, was beaten to death in Rajasthan’s Alwar on Friday, night, July 20, by villagers on suspicion of cow smuggling. According to media reports, villagers in Ramgarh caught the 2 hawkers, who were transporting cows on foot. Both of them were brutally thrashed, and one of them died on the spot. Police said a probe is underway and it remains unclear if the hawkers were cow smugglers.

The incident took place when the 2 hawkers were taking 2 cows to their village through a forest area near Lalawandi village in Alwar last night when a group of assistants thrashed them, said the officer at Ramgarh police station, Subhash Sharma.

The incident comes 4 days after Supreme Court asked Parliament to make a law in order to deal with the recent innumerable mob lynching cases saying, “Horrendous acts of mobocracy” cannot be allowed to take over the law of the land.

A bench headed by the Chief Justice of Indis Dipak Misra also passed a clutch of directions to the ruling dispensation to provide preventive, remedial and punitive measures to deal with offences such as cow vigilantism and mob lynching.

The issue was also highlighted by the Opposition in the Lok Sabha during the beginning of the Monsoon Parliament session and ahead of the no-confidence motion debate.

The incident comes a year after Pehlu Khan death, a dairy farmer, who was killed by cow vigilantes affiliated with right-wing Hindutva groups in Alwar district on suspicion of cow smuggling.

