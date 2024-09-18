Home
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Live Tv

Another Monkeypox Case Reported In India, 38 Year Old Man Diagnosed

Reporting another case of Monkeypox in India, a 38-year-old man in Kerala's Malappuram has been diagnosed with the disease, after he exhibited symptoms following his return from Dubai. Announced state health department on Wednesday. 

Reporting another case of Monkeypox in India, a 38-year-old man in Kerala’s Malappuram has been diagnosed with the disease, after he exhibited symptoms following his return from Dubai. Announced state health department on Wednesday.

According to a district health official, the patient had recently arrived in Kerala and was initially admitted to a private hospital after falling ill. Later, he was transferred to manjeri medical college. Suspecting monkeypox, patient samples have now been sent to Kozhikode Medical College for testing.

Currently, the results are pending. Earlier on tuesday, State Health Minister Veena George reported that the man had taken precautions by isolating himself from his family upon noticing symptoms.

Speaking a press briefing in Delhi, she stated “His samples have been sent for testing, and we are currently awaiting results.”

Also Read: Pakistan Detects Two New Monkeypox Cases, Strengthens Surveillance Measures

Meanwhile, just last week, a new case of Mpox was reported in Delhi, where a 26-year-old resident of Hisar, Haryana, tested positive for the virus and was admitted to the government-run LNJP Hospital.

Must Read: WHO Issues Global Health Emergency Declaration For Monkeypox Outbreak

The Union health ministry characterized this as an isolated case, similar to the 30 reported cases in India since July 2022, and clarified that it is not related to the current public health emergency declared by the WHO, which pertains to clade 1 of Mpox.

