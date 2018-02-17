Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s lawyer Anoop George Chaudhari in a defamation case filed by the union minister Arun Jaitley against the Delhi CM quit on Friday, February 16, claiming that he faced an embarrassment during the briefing of the matter. The Delhi High Court on February 20 is scheduled to record the evidence of Jaitley in his Rs 100 million defamation case filed against Kejriwal and five other Aam Aadmi Party leaders- Raghav Chadha, Kumar Vishwas, Sanjay Singh, Ashutosh and Deepak Bajpai.

After the replacement of senior lawyer Ram Jethmalani, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s lawyer Anoop George Chaudhari in a defamation case filed by the union minister Arun Jaitley against the Delhi CM quit on Friday, February 16 and expressed his inability to appear for him in the Delhi High Court , stating he faced “an embarrassing situation” due to lack of briefing on the matter. Chaudhari wrote in a letter to Kejriwal’s counsel Anupam Srivastav that he went through a chagrin situation during the cross-examination of the union minister on February 12 when he was cautioned by Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw. In his letter he mentioned, “in spite of being aware of Justice Endlaw’s judgment disallowing suggestions being put to the witness in civil matters, questions were prepared by you which contained numerous suggestions to be put to Mr Jaitley” He said because of this “lackadaisical and casual approach in briefing me is bound to suffer and I most certainly would not like to a party to it”.

Senior legal expert, Ram Jethmalani had quit in July 2017, who alleged that Kejriwal had lied about not instructing him to use “scandalous words” to Arun Jaitley in the court, nonetheless, the charges were denied by the Aam Aadmi Party leader. After the usage of “scandalous words” the Delhi CM is facing another Rs 100 million defamation suit by Jaitley after jurist Jethmalani used bad words while cross-examining the BJP leader.

The defamation suit was filed by union minister against Kejriwal and five other Aam Aadmi Party leaders- Raghav Chadha, Kumar Vishwas, Sanjay Singh, Ashutosh and Deepak Bajpai, all those who had accused Arun Jaitley of alleged financial irregularities in the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) when he was the president. However, the charges were denied by Arun Jaitley. The Delhi High Court on February 20 is scheduled to record the evidence of Jaitley in his Rs 100 million defamation case.