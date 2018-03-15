A woman health worker in Uttar Pradesh has been sexually abused by three youths. The woman was on the way to administer a polio drive while the incident took place. Sexual crime has been increasing in the populated state of Uttar Pradesh and seems to have become a never-ending situation.

Stepping outside their home has become a nightmare for women living in Uttar Pradesh and the situation seems to be getting worse with every passing day. In a shocking incident, it has come to light that a woman health worker hailing from the state itself was allegedly sexually assaulted by a group of youth recently. It has been learned that the woman had gone to a nearby village to administer a polio drive. The incident took place at a village called Mansurpur, where she was on the way to her duty. The woman has been recognized as an Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) worker.

Police have confirmed that said that out of the three culprits, two have been identified while the third one is still missing. Station House Officer KPS Chahal said that a case has been registered against the two namely, Sanjit and Pervez while the other culprit involved is yet to be identified by the police. Also, the matter came to light, when the perpetrators attempted to take the woman to a house, but failed as locals came to the woman’s rescue after hearing her cry for help.

After the incident took place, numerous health workers came out to the streets to stage a protest in front of the local police station and demanded immediate action against the culprits. Moreover, Uttar Pradesh almost tops the list of rapists in police records till date as per records in the police departments. The deeply rooted patriarchy in the state has led to a constantly deteriorating life quality for women and their safety has been in shambles. The current Adityanath Yogi-led government has upped its efforts to make the state safer for women but the rampant abuse of power by miscreants is posing as a big hurdle in making the most populated state a fair ground for women.

