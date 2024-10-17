Another Shooter from the Bishnoi-Hashim Baba Gang Captured

Delhi's Special Cell, in collaboration with Mathura Police, has apprehended another shooter from the Bishnoi-Hashim Baba gang during a joint operation linked to the murder of a 35-year-old gym owner.

Delhi’s Special Police’s special cell joint along with Mathura Police have captured another shooter of the Bishnoi-Hashim Baba gang in a joint operation in connection with the 35-year-old Gym owner. A 35-year old Gym owner named Nadir Shah was shot dead in full public view in South Delhi last Thursday. The gym owner was shot dead last Thursday.

As per the reports from Delhi Police, the accused Yogesh was the main culprit in the murder of the gym operator Nadir Shah on 12th September in Greater Kailash, Delhi. The encounter took place before the culprit was arrested at Mathura highway. ” Accused Yogesh was shot in the leg before he was arrested,” said the Delhi police.

Earlier on October 13, another accused in connection with this case was arrested. The accused is identified as Madhur alias Ayaan, who lives in Kabir Nagar and was found injured after getting injured in a police encounter that took place in Narela to Bawana road.

A pistol, eight live cartridges and one motorcycle have been detained by Police at the spot. The accused belongs to the gang of Bishnoi-Hashim gang and has been in the limelight for threatening Salman Khan and his allies. ” The accused belonged to Lawerence Bishnoi – Hashim Baba gang” police had said.

Delhi special police cell and Meerut Special Task Force had in a joint operation on September 19 arrested two sharp henchmen of the Hashim Baba gang in connection with the killing of the gym owner.

Delhi police also mentioned two suspects Anas Khan (18) and Assed Ameen(21) were shot in the leg during the encounter as well. On September 14, Delhi Police arrested the fifth suspect who was identified as Sajid.

The Special cell has already arrested five suspects related to this murder case namely Nitesh Tiwari, Vishal Varma, Akash Yadav, Naveen Balayan and Sajid.

All of these incidents were captured on a CCTV camera on a busy road in the upscale Greater Kailash -1 Colony. The police presented all the suspects in the court and they were remanded in the police custody for 10 days.

Read More : Delhi -NCR Air Getting Worse, Witnesses Foggy Morning, AQI ‘Very Bad’