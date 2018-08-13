Delhi Chief Secretary Assault case: On Monday filed its first chargesheet. The following development comes to light after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's advisor VK Jain said that he saw Anshu Prakash being assaulted at Kejriwal's residence.

Coming out as a fresh development in the assault case of Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, the Delhi Police on Monday filed its first chargesheet. The following development comes to light after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s advisor VK Jain said that he saw Anshu Prakash being assaulted at Kejriwal’s residence. In the chargesheet, filed by the Delhi cops, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia have been named. In total 11 AAP ministers have been named in the chargesheet filed in the assault case of Delhi Chief Secretary.

Reports add that Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia have been booked for criminal conspiracy. If the charges get proved the two might end up facing a jail time of maximum three years. The rest 9 AAP MLAs have also been booked for criminal conspiracy.

As per reports, two AAP MLAs Amantullah Khan and Prakash Jarwar have been booked for attacking a public servant and also refraining a public servant from performing his duties. The two leaders have also been booked for threatening and conspiring against the public servant.

During investigations, a CCT footage surfaced after which they were arrested by the Delhi Police, However, the two leaders were later released on bail.

The Chief Minister and the Deputy chief minister of Delhi have reportedly been booked under various sections of IPC, including 120B, 353 and 504. Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal was also questioned by the Delhi Police for the alleged assault case.

