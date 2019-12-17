Anti-CAA protest in Assam: Much has been spoken about the consequences of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, either along the lines of the positive effect, it has brought on minority refugee communities or about the violent protests in the capital and the blame game revolving around the students, the police and the political parties. In the tumult of the greater narrative, the national media seems to have missed the deafening silence on the atrocities towards the demonstrators in the state of Assam. The official death toll through police violence has already risen to six in a space of less than a week in the state. Scores more have been rushed to hospitals with injuries. Among those who got killed was Sam Stafford, a budding musician, aged 16. Surely, the police did not see a ninth-grader as a threat to their lives and the region. The capability of the local police was repeatedly questioned in recent times; however, these few days have put an indelible black mark on the organization’s integrity.

Impact of Internet Shutdown in Assam

Then there is the curious case of internet shutdown by the government at the drop of a hat. It seems foolish to close down a highway if one wishes to reduce accidents. Making prudent safety rules while ensuring that the drivers follow them would seem to be the rational way to go about it. Similarly, the government should not simply shut down internet services to stop fake news from spreading; it should ensure that its cyber-crime division is on its toes to curb false propaganda. A complete internet blackout has been imposed in Assam for 6 days now, leading online exams being cancelled or postponed and the online economy being crippled. At this day and age, this measure looks abominable.

The people of the Assam fight for a cause slightly divergent from the one fought for by non-northeastern states and universities. Their fight is against the illegal Bangladeshis who have settled down in the region, regardless of religion. After years of struggle and sacrifice, they were promised that their state would not have to bear the brunt of the Bangladeshi immigrants who had crossed the border from the year 1971 onwards. The Act revises the same to 2014 for Hindu settlers, completely disregarding both the martyrs’ cause and the provisions of the Assam Accord. With limited resources and an identity crisis looming large in the state’s horizon, the people feel frustrated, even cheated and understandably so.

All they have done till now, and shall continue to do, is peacefully demonstrate to make their voices heard. However, somehow the narrative has changed in the mainstream, almost inevitably so, towards the Hindu vs. Muslim tussle concerning the Act. Somehow, between the burnt trains in West Bengal and the shots fired at JamiaMilia, the Satyagraha in Guwahati was drowned. It is a strange affair of things, one feels, that to make yourself heard in India, you seem to need to make a hue and a cry and possibly break a couple of laws.

While the Supreme Court hears the petition filed by AASU against the Act, the Assamese community continues to protest peacefully. Holding firm to their cultural pride with a slight trepidation of the fear of losing their identity. They fear Tripura is not too far.

