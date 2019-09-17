Santosh Gangwar who is the Union Minister in the Ministry of Labor and Employment has been alleged by social activist Tamanna Hashmi for giving insulting comments of North Indians. She filed the petition against him last Monday.

Recently Union Minister of state for labor and employment made a comment that the job opportunities are not the problem, recruiters claimed that the people of North India do not have that capability, there is lack of quality people in the region. This questionable statement now dragged the minister into trouble. On his insulting statement a social activist came up and filed a petition against him.

Santosh Gangwar has been accused of giving a statement against the people of North India and for hiding the mistakes of his government during the rally in Bareilly that happened last Saturday. Later, the party tried to explain the statement, he defended the statement by saying that he just wanted to focus on the skills that we required right now, that will enhance the performance of our business sector and had no intentions to hurt anybody’s feelings.

Bhartiya Janta Party leader Santosh Gangwar was known for his constant support to the party, he now served as the Union Minister of Labor and Employment. The economy is growing at the rate of 5% only so the biggest sector that is jobs and employment is questionable. His comment on this issue dragged him in a huge controversy.

Hashmi alleged the 70 years old politician under the sections 295 which include the case of insult the religion of any class, sections 153 which means provocation with intent o cause riot, 405 that includes criminal breach of trust, and section 195 that means fabrication false evidence. The petition was filed in the favour of the North Indians, it has been said that he should not blame others and should not hide what the government is losing day by day.

It has been reported that social activist Tamanna Hashmi accused the Union Miniter and filed the petition on Monday, she filed it before Surya Kant Tiwari who is the Judicial Magistrate of the region. The hearing on this case is likely to happen on September 25. However, no other action on this petition has come forward till now.

