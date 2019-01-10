The Constitution 124th Amendment Bill that seeks to provide 10 per cent reservation in admission and jobs for the economically weak in the general category has been challenged in the Supreme Court. The Bill was recently passed in both houses of Parliament. The plea has been filed by non-governmental organisation Youth For Equality.

In its plea, the NGO has said that amendments are against the Supreme Court judgement in 1992

A petition filed by Youth for Equality in the Supreme Court challenging The Constitution (103rd Amendment) Bill, 2019 that gives 10 % reservation in jobs and education for the economical weaker section of general category. — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2019

Youth For Equality said in its petition that the Bill’s four provisions should not be allowed since each of them transgressed either one or the other fundamental constitutional measure. The petitioner argued that Parliament can’t change or modify the basic features of the Constitution as said in a Supreme Court order. The petitioner said the reservation for economically weaker sections should be provided across the board and cannot be solely for upper castes.

Despite their differences most parties in both Houses of Parliament have cleared the Bill, several MPS wondered if it would stand legal scrutiny and others questioned the timing of the move. The Opposition parties-led by Congress asked why the Modi government didn’t do anything for 4.5 years.

