Anti- Sikh Riots 1984: Jagdish Tytler To Be Charged For Murder, Court Claims To Have Enough Proof

A Delhi court has directed the framing of murder charges against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

A Delhi court has directed the framing of murder charges against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The case, investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), pertains to the killing of Thakur Singh, Badal Singh, and Gurcharan Singh outside the Pul Bangash gurdwara during the violence that erupted following the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The CBI’s chargesheet, filed in May of the previous year, accuses Tytler, a former Union Minister, of inciting and provoking the mob near the gurdwara in November 1984. According to the agency, Tytler played a pivotal role in encouraging the violence that led to the burning of the gurdwara and the deaths of three Sikh individuals.

During the CBI’s concluding arguments in January, the agency presented testimonies from four eyewitnesses. These witnesses alleged that Tytler was present at the scene and actively incited the mob, which was armed with petrol canisters, sticks, swords, and rods. Some accounts described Tytler as emerging from a white Ambassador car and reprimanding the gathered crowd, accusing them of not following his orders.

Tytler, however, has consistently denied the allegations, asserting that there is no evidence against him. He has publicly expressed his willingness to face severe consequences if evidence is presented. Last August, he voiced frustration over being summoned for voice sample testing by the CBI, maintaining his innocence in the 1984 riot case.

The anti-Sikh riots followed the assassination of Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards, an event triggered by her controversial Operation Blue Star. Official records state that at least 3,000 people were killed during the riots, though independent sources estimate the number could be as high as 8,000, with a significant portion of the violence occurring in Delhi.

Despite previous clean chits given to Tytler by the CBI on three occasions, the courts have ordered further investigation. The Nanavati Commission, which investigated the riots, also recommended in 2005 that the case against Tytler be reopened.

Tytler, now 80, was once a prominent Congress leader in Delhi and has faced significant scrutiny from political rivals, including current allies such as the Aam Aadmi Party. The Congress party has been criticized for allegedly protecting its accused leaders.

Currently, Tytler remains out on bail, having been granted relief by a sessions court on a bond and surety of ₹1 lakh each. The case continues to be a point of contention and investigation, reflecting ongoing tensions related to the 1984 riots.