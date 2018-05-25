To protest against the violence that took place in Thoothukudi, the DMK and other Opposition parties have called for a dawn-to-dusk bandh on Friday. DMK's Kanizmohi was detained by the Tamil Nadu Police while protesting in Chennai's Egmore. Reports said that over 20,000 security personnel were deployed in the sensitive area. Several other Opposition leaders, including VCK leader Thirumavalavan, was also among those, who have been detained by the police.

DMK leader Kanimozhi and other Opposition leaders were detained in Chennai's Egmore during a dusk-to-dawn bandh condemning the police firing that took place in Thoothukudi. Tamil Nadu police also detained VCK leader Thirumavalavan, who was also protesting with other party members and leaders. Reports said that the Congress and the Left parties are also among those who are backing the bandh. According to a report in the Indian Express, around 20,000 security personnel have been deployed in the sensitive areas of region.

Reports said that around 40% of the transport mediums will stay away from the roads supporting the shutdown. “All transport workers’ unions and employee unions will participate in the strike and buses will not operate between 6 am and 6 pm,” K Natarajan, the treasurer of Labour Progressive Federation was quoted as saying.

Opposition workers and leaders protest in #Chennai's Egmore against #ThoothukudiPoliceFiring. DMK's Kanimozhi and VCK's Thirumavalavan among those detained by Police. #SterliteProtest pic.twitter.com/EDlohUKrgJ — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2018

On Thursday, the Tamil Nadu Police detained Stalin who was staging a protest outside the Assembly. Attacking Chief Minister Palaniswami, DMK chief MK Stalin demanded his resignation. “The TN government has been unable to give answers on the Tuticorin massacre. We will ensure the protesters’ and peoples’ voices from Tuticorin are heard in Chennai. Our fight against this incompetent EPS govt will not stop till the resignations of the CM and DGP,” DMK leader Stalin was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has ordered the closure of the Sterlite Copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi with immediate effect and disconnected power supply to the unit on Thursday. Reports said that during its inspection on May 18 and 19, the board found out that unit was “carrying out activities to resume production” despite being told not to do so until its licence to operate is renewed.

