DMK working president, MK Stalin demanded the resignation of Chief Minister E Palaniswami over the issue of police firing in Tuticorin. Stalin, wearing black clothes as mark of protest, said he is not against the Assembly session and that he wants to raise and debate key issues in the House.

The Tamil Nadu assembly, which reconvened after 2 months, on Tuesday witnessed a rocky start with DMK working president MK Stalin demanding resignation of CM Edapaddi Palaniswami over the issues of police firing in Tuticorin and Cauvery dispute. Stalin said people of Tamil Nadu wanted E Palaniswami to resign and he should do so on moral grounds. He said, “On the behalf of opposition, we demand that CM Edappadi K Palaniswami should resign. This is also what the people want: MK Stalin, DMK Working President.”

Earlier today, Stalin arrived in Tamil Nadu assembly wearing black clothes as a mark of protest against firing on anti-Sterlite protesters in Thoothukudi. Stalin said he is not against the Assembly session and that he wants to raise and debate key issues in the House.

A day before the session, the Tamil Nadu government ordered to permanently close the Sterlite plant in Tuticorin. Stalin however, dismissed the order calling it “an eyewash, a drama.”

“If this decision had been taken without the killing of 13 lives, the government’s good intention could have been appreciated,” he told reporters after chairing a meet of party MLAs ahead of the start of the assembly session

Stalin was evicted forcefully from the secretariat, earlier in the week, after he had demanded to meet CM Palaniswami.

A massive rally was taken out on Tuesday, May 22, demanding the closure of the Sterlite Copper’s smelting unit in Thoothukudi. The rally, in which thousands of people participated, turned violent in the morning with police firing into the crowd to disperse protesters, who, the police claimed, were setting fire to vehicles.

Some 60 persons, including police, suffered injuries in stone pelting and have been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Thoothukudi. Tuesday was the 100th day of protests against the company by residents, who have accused Sterlite of being solely responsible for the air and water pollution leading to severe ailments, including cancer.

