Accused Cop Sachin Vaze has become the center of controversy surrounding the Ambani bomb scare case and the death of Mansukh Hiren, a car dealer from Mumbai whose car was found laden with explosives near Antilia on February 25. the NIA sought custody of Sachin Vaze for 15 days to further investigate the case.

Suspended police officer and accused in the Ambani bomb scare case, Sachin Vaze is to undergo a DNA test after the NIA found a CCTV of CSMT footage from the 17th of February where Vaze is seen on a Landcruiser, the NIA sources said. Vaze denied the accusations on Thursday saying that the charges levied against him were false and that he is being made a scapegoat in the case. Vaze, who was summoned before a special NIA court in Mumbai, has been booked under UAPA for his role in planting a bomb and explosives outside top businessman Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia last month.

The National Investigation Agency sought a 15 days custody of Vaze to investigate the matter further which was opposed by the police officer’s counsel. The Thane sessional court has sent Vaze to NIA custody till 3rd April. During the hearing, Vaze appealed to the court that he had nothing to do with the crime that he has been accused of. He further told the court that it is being said that he has accepted the crime, but he has not, he said that he is being made a scapegoat in this case.

Vaze’s lawyer had argued before the court that the UAPA charge is not applicable in the case as his client had no intent to strike a country or community. he added that the gelatin sticks have been found which can not be termed as an explosive.

Also Read:

The 49-year-old Vaze, is a former encounter specialist and is credited with eliminating criminals through his encounters. he is also facing heat in the murder of Mansukh Hiren, a thane-based car dealer and businessman whose cars were found laded with explosives near the Ambani residence. The NIA is also probing the Hiren Murder case.

Also Read: