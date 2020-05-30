The global actor Anupam Kher who recently completed 36 years in the entertainment industry, is all set to announce the digital launch of his life’s most important play, Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta hai, directed by Feroz Abbas Khan. With the digital launch, the actor urges people to look at the bright side of things and believe that -‘Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hain’.

Premiering from 7th June on www.theanupamkher.com, the play discovers the journey of all the possibilities that can happen in an individual’s life, if he/she follows the path with a sense of wonder and works hard for it. While the play would take audiences to Anupam Kher’s failures, triumphs and life lessons, what’s interesting for the viewers is that they would find that the global actor sets out to depict ordinary people, making it relatable with their own struggles in life.

With a very novel message, The play depicts that good times do comes in but we just have to wait for it, and work upon it to acheive, then only we can feel ‘Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta hai ‘

Don’t forget to tune in to Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta hai premiering from 7th June at www.theanupamkher.com, to boost up the morale and to brim with optimism and hope!

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App