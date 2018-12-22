Anupam Kher hits at Naseeruddin Shah over his Bulandshahr mob violence remark: Former chairman of FTII Anupam Kher hit out at Naseeruddin Shah on Saturday, December 22, claiming there is enough freedom in the country that one can abuse the Indian Army and hurl stones at the soldiers. His comment came after right-wing groups held protests over's Shah's remark for saying the death of cow was being given more significance over the killing of a cop.

The 68-year-old actor was supposed to address at the fifth edition of the three-day literature festival. Just before the event, many Hindutva group activists held a protest outside the venue. Following which one of the organisers of the event. Raas Bihari Gaur said Shah was scheduled to inaugurate the event but he did not turn up because of the protest by natives over his remark.

Meanwhile, after becoming the centre of a major controversy, the veteran actor expressed displeasure over receiving criticism for his statement.

He further said he only enunciated concerns about the country he loves and the country is his home, therefore, the statement should not be taken as a “crime”.

Earlier, the actor had expressed grief over the growing hate crime in a video with Karwan-e-Mohabbat, which was shared by the organisation on its YouTube channel.

In the interview, he convened concerns over the well-being of his children, who, he claimed, were not brought up as minions of religion.

