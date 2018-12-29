Karnataka BJP unit calls CM Kumaraswamy accidental chief minister: Amid controversy over Anupam Kher's upcoming film, The Accidental Prime Minister, the BJP Karanatak unit called Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy accidental chief minister on Twitter on Saturday, December 29. In its tweet, the party wrote if there was a film named Accidental CM, who would play the role of H D Kumaraswamy.

Karnataka BJP unit calls CM Kumaraswamy accidental chief minister: While the Anupam Kher-starrer The Accidental Prime Minister sparked major controversy following its trailer release and became a new bone of contention between two major political parties in India-BJP and the Congress-the Karnataka BJP unit on Saturday, December 29, called Janata Dal-Secular leader and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy “accidental chief minister” on its official Twitter handle. In its tweet, the party wrote if there was a film named Accidental CM, who would play the role of H D Kumaraswamy.

It was in the 2017 state Assembly elections that the saffron party lost to make a decisive victory in Karnataka and the regional Party-Janata Dal (Secular) with its 37 seats forged a coalition government in the state along with the support of Rahul Gandhi-led party. Meanwhile, earlier this week, the JDS leader claimed that the alliance between his party and Congress was as strong as a rock.

If there was a movie titled #AccidentalCM who will play the role of @hd_kumaraswamy ? — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) December 29, 2018

Meanwhile, the upcoming film directed Vijay Ratnakar Gutte and written by Mayank Tewari which features Anupam Kher sparked controversy following its trailer release.

While Congress partisans in Maharashtra demanded special screening of the film alleging distortion of facts, the BJP shared the promotion of the film on its official Twitter handle.

Following which the saffron party faced condemnation on social media for endorsing a film based on Opposition and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who served as the PM of India from 2004 to 2014.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More