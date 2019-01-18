Goa Governor calls some leaders accidental: Without referring anybody, Goa Governor Mridula Sinha on Friday, January 18, said that there are some leaders who are "accidental" and are "foisted" into the positions by others. Her comments brought back the major controversy that hit limelight in December 2018, ahead of Anupam Kher-starrer, The Accidental Prime Minister's release.

Goa Governor calls some leaders accidental: Following a major controversy over Anupam Kher-starrer, The Accidental Prime Minister, which sparked much uproar over social media recently, Goa Governor Mridula Sinha on Friday, January 18, without referring any nobody, said that there are some leaders who are “accidental”. Speaking at an event organised by state-run school, she further said that there are some political leaders, who are accidental and are foisted into the positions by others.

Her remarks brought back the major row, which gained limelight in December 2018, ahead of Anupam Kher’s The Accidental Prime Minister’s release. The film is based on a book written by journalist Sanjay Baru, who was also former prime Manmohan Singh’s media adviser. The film is based on Mr Singh’s tenure as the former prime minister of India, from 2004-2014.

Meanwhile, in January first week, a petition was filed in the Delhi High Court to ban the trailer of film, news agency ANI reported. It said that the film had distorted facts and had represented a bad image of Mr Singh. It further said that Anupam Kher-starrer will affect India’s relationship with other foreign countries and would hurt the country’s autonomy and integrity.

The petition came after a complaint was filed in Muzzarpur against former FTII chairman Mr Kher and other creators of the film, claiming the film in a way lampooned public figures such as Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, patriarch of Jana Sangh Atal Bihari Vajpayee and others.

The film also hit headlines after the ruling BJP endorsed the film on its official Twitter handle by sharing its trailer on social media, resulting in excessive condemnation.

