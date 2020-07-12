Anupam Kher's mother Dulari, his brother, and sister-in-law have tested coronavirus positive. The Bollywood actor on Sunday shared a video on Twitter and informed his fans about the same.

In the video, Anupam Kher said that he has tested negative for the virus, but some of his family members were not as lucky as him. He also revealed that his niece has also tested positive for the disease.

Anupam added that all of them are stable. They have been found mildly COVID positive. He also said that his mother had not been feeling well in the last few days. She had experienced a loss of appetite.

Anupam tweeted that his mother Dulari has found Covid+. They have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. His brother, bhabhi & niece despite being careful tested mildly positive. He got himself tested as well & he was tested negative. They have informed BMC.

Anupam’s brother and his family have self-quarantined inside their house.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan also tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. The actor informed about it through social media posts.

He wrote he has tested CoviD positive and shifted to Hospital. The hospital is informing authorities. His family and staff have undergone tests, results are awaited. He requested all those people who have been in close proximity to him in the last 10 days to get themselves tested. The superstar has been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital.

