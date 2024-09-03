Anupriya Patel Pushes For Backward Classes Census And New Ministry For Community

Anupriya Patel calls for a comprehensive census of backward classes and the creation of a dedicated Ministry of Backward Classes to address their unique challenges.

Union Minister of State Anupriya Patel recently called for a dedicated effort to count the backward class population in the upcoming census and proposed the establishment of a new central ministry specifically for this community.

Her remarks were made during a district-level workers’ conference of Apna Dal (S), her party, which is an ally in the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Call for Comprehensive Backward Classes Census

During her speech in Civil Lines, Uttar Pradesh, Patel emphasized the importance of accurately counting the backward class population.

She referenced the implementation of the Mandal Commission recommendations in the 1990s, which estimated the backward class population at 52%. Given the significant population growth since then, Patel highlighted that by 2047, India’s population is expected to reach 167 crore, with the backward class population growing proportionally.

“There are many issues and challenges faced by such a large segment of the population,” Patel noted. She argued that just as ministries for Minority Welfare and Tribal Welfare were established to address the needs of those communities, a dedicated Ministry of Backward Classes is necessary to ensure justice and effective governance for backward classes.

Proposal for a Ministry of Backward Classes

Patel’s proposal for a Ministry of Backward Classes aims to provide a focused approach to address the unique challenges faced by this demographic. She believes that an accurate count of the backward class population will help in crafting better policies and programs to support their development and welfare.

“It is crucial to have a Ministry of Backward Classes to provide the necessary support and address the specific needs of this significant population,” Patel asserted.

Judicial Reforms and Social Diversity

In addition to her advocacy for backward classes, Patel also addressed the issue of judicial reforms. She supported President Draupadi Murmu’s call for eliminating delays in the judicial system and proposed an all-India examination for judicial posts. This, she believes, would ensure greater social diversity within the judiciary and help address the shortage of judges.

“An examination at the all-India level would bring in young talent from every corner of the country, thereby enhancing social representation in the judiciary,” Patel explained.

Mobilizing Party Workers for Upcoming Elections

Patel also used the occasion to rally her party workers for the upcoming by-elections in Uttar Pradesh. She urged them to work diligently to ensure the victory of NDA candidates across the 10 Assembly seats that are up for grabs.

“No matter the symbol or the seats, all workers must put in their best efforts to secure victory for NDA candidates and strengthen our presence in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly,” Patel concluded.

