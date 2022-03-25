To attend CEO Roundtable and participate in event “Celebrating & Taking Indian Media & Entertainment Industry Global” at India Pavilion at the Dubai Expo.

The Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports Shri Anurag Singh Thakur will be on a three-day official visit to Dubai from 26th March to 28th March, 2020. During the visit the minister will attend CEO roundtable with leading personalities of the cinema exhibition and television world. He will also visit the India Pavilion at the Dubai Expo where Media and Entertainment Week has been going on throughout the week. The Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting will also meet ministers and industry leaders during the visit.

CEO roundtable on Saturday will be attended by Mr. Ignace Lahoud, CEO, VOX Cinemas; Mr. Satyajit Pendharkar, COO – Star Cinemas; Mr. Ajay Sethi, Founder MD – Channel 2 Group; Mr. Vivek Sethia & Mr. Mathew Johnson, ARN Group and Mr. Sudhir Nagpal, Head – International Business, Star TV.

On Sunday 27th March, 2022, Thakur will visit India Pavilion at the Dubai Expo to participate in the event “Celebrating & Taking Indian Media & Entertainment Industry Global”. Eminent film personality Shri Ranveer Singh is likely to join the Minister during the visit. Minister will interact with many leaders of the sector during his visit to the Pavilion. Shri Anurag Singh Thakur will meet Mr. Jamal Al Sharif, Executive Board Member at Dubai Film and TV Commission, Dubai Development Authority at the Expo on 28th March.

The Minister is likely to meet a range of people to promote India’s interests in the sector. The proposed meetings include H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan; H.E. Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi; Hon’ble Minister of Culture and Youth, Her Excellency Reem Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; H.E. Helal Saeed Almarri Nahyan, Member of the Board, International Humanitarian City (IHC) and Director General of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism); H.E. Dr Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman – Sharjah Media City (Shams); H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman, Department of Culture and Tourism and Chairman twofour54; H.E. Shihab Alhammadi , Managing Director – Sharjah Media City (Shams); Mr Malek Al Malek, Group CEO – Tecom Group; Mr. Majed Al Suwaidi, Managing Director – Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City and Dubai Production City at TECOM Group Dubai; Mr. Suhail Galadari, Co Chairman – Galadari Brothers Group; Mr. Abdullah bin Khalifa Al-Attiyah, Chairman – Gulf New; Waleed bin Ibrahim Al-Ibrahim, Founder and Chairman – Middle East Broadcasting Center (MBC).