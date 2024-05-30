Anurag Thakur Discusses Development, Electoral Dynamics, and PM Modi's Leadership | NewsX Exclusive

In an exclusive interview with Newsx, Anurag Thakur, an Indian politician from the Bharatiya Janata Party and a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha representing Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, who currently serves as the Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs, and Minister of Information and Broadcasting in the Second Modi ministry, sat down with Executive Editor Megha Sharma. Anurag Thakur, a prominent figure in Indian politics, shed light on a myriad of topics ranging from developmental initiatives in his constituency to the dynamics of electoral politics, all under the overarching influence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Hamirpur is the smallest of the four Lok Sabha constituencies in Himachal Pradesh. The total population of Hamirpur is 2.2 million, with 10.03% living in urban areas, while 89.97% live in rural areas. Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes make up 16.8% of the total population. In 2019, there were 1.3 million qualified voters, with a turnout of 71.2%.

Megha Sharma began by asking, “Sir, my first question: you won by a margin of 4 lakhs in the previous election. How confident are you this time? Will the margin of 4 lakhs increase?”

When questioned about his electoral prospects, Thakur exuded confidence, focusing not on margins but on the relentless pursuit of public welfare. His mantra revolves around the philosophy of ‘work speaks louder than words,’ emphasizing the importance of diligent governance over electoral arithmetic. Undeterred by past victories, Thakur remains resolute in his commitment to serving the people of Hamirpur, articulating a vision of progress and prosperity for all. Anurag Thakur replied, “Let me first welcome you to Dev Bhoomi Himachal Pradesh and Veer Bhoomi Hamirpur. I never look at the margin because we believe that the more we work, the better it is. The more effort we make, the better. You’ve seen I’ve been busy since morning, attending my 18th Sabha, and now, here I am giving you this interview. After this, there are some meetings scheduled. So, I think our focus should be on reaching as many people as possible, highlighting Modi ji’s work, seeking the blessings of the public, and forming a Modi government. I have full confidence that the public sincerely supports Modi ji, and just as they did before in Himachal, they will do so again.”

As the conversation shifted towards the broader canvas of Indian politics, Thakur offered insightful observations on the dichotomy between state and central elections. While acknowledging Prime Minister Modi’s towering presence and credibility at the national level, Thakur highlighted the significance of local issues in shaping electoral outcomes at the state level. Drawing attention to the disillusionment caused by unfulfilled promises made by opposition parties, he underscored the enduring appeal of the BJP’s governance model, grounded in transparency and delivery.

Megha continued to inquire, “You have mentioned a lot of accomplishments. Triple IT has been established, there’s talk about Vande Bharat. Engineering colleges, educational institutes, and medical institutes have been set up. Roads have been constructed. If you are re-elected for the next five years, what promises have you made, and what will you accomplish?”

Anurag Thakur responded, “Look, I have delivered on promises I didn’t even explicitly make. I never promised to build a four-lane highway, but now not just one, but three are being constructed: from Hamirpur to Shimla, from Hamirpur to Matour, Nurpur, Pathankot, and similarly, from Hamirpur to Dharampur, Mandi. Roads are being built for 1200 crores. We have completed the four-lane highway from Kirtipur to Bilaspur for 4000 crores, but there are many more roads in progress.”

Talking about the ongoing elections, Megha asked, “During elections, there’s talk about the state, the formation of an alternative government, and the state is termed as a swing state. Why is it that while people vote for the BJP at the central level, during state elections, there’s a shift, sometimes towards Congress and sometimes towards BJP?”

Thakur replied, “Firstly, Modi ji’s credibility speaks volumes. He is a leader of integrity. Everyone says, ‘My choice is Modi.’ Secondly, during state elections, there’s a focus on local issues, leading to more contention. On the national level, Modi ji is a popular leader globally, and people believe in his ability to deliver. However, during local elections, many promises are made, creating illusions. For instance, in Himachal, promises like providing 1500 rupees a month to women, offering 300 units of electricity, selling milk at 5 rupees per liter, and creating 5 lakh jobs were made but not fulfilled. People feel deceived and seek to rid themselves of such a government. Nine MLAs have left, six from Congress and three independents have joined. It’s unprecedented for nine MLAs to leave within 15 months out of a total of 68. Clearly, there’s turmoil created by the Congress, aiming to destabilize the government,” concluded Anurag Thakur.

Anurag Thakur, in conclusion, highlights his unwavering commitment to public service and development in his constituency, Hamirpur. Thakur’s focus on tangible progress, rather than electoral margins, underscores his dedication to diligent governance. His insights into the dynamics between state and central elections reveal a nuanced understanding of the Indian political landscape, emphasizing the significance of both local and national issues. Thakur’s confidence in the public’s continued support for Prime Minister Modi’s leadership reflects his belief in the enduring appeal of the BJP’s governance model, rooted in transparency and effective delivery of promises.

