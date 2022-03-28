Union Minister Anurag Thakur is on a visit to Dubai to discuss investment opportunities with CEOs and industry leaders from various sectors. On Day 2 of his visit, the minister launched a skill India International project- TEJAS (Training for Emirates Jobs & Skills), which aims to train and skill Indians overseas to enable employment of Indian diaspora in UAE.

Drawing attention to the untapped potential of India’s youth, Thakur said that the youth are the largest stakeholder in both nation building and image building. He emphasised that the government’s focus is on skilling this population, in order to provide the world a large skilled workforce from India.

Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a strong partnership between India and UAE, the minister added that the project aims at creating a 10,000 strong Indian workforce in UAE during the initial phase.

After the launch of TEJAS, Anurag Thakur also met CEOs in UAE. In the first meet, Thakur emphasised that India and UAE can work together on programming for Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Pointing out a need to work on ensuring free flow of content from India to Arab region, the two sides explored collaboration in AVGC space and ensured that changes in policy will be made if needed.

During the 2nd CEO meet, it was pointed out India Pavilion has been a huge draw as it shows a transforming media. M&E sector takes the face of New India to the world. Made in India content is being taken around the world for 8 decades . India is not lagging behind in new technology in the M&E sector considering our post production capabilities and talent. Rather, India has a competitive market in M&E space.

It was also emphasised that new AVGC sector has brought new opportunities to India. Content producers from India play an important role in this sector. Looking at the impressive performance of many Indian films in international markets, partnerships between India & UAE to create better content and in other areas of Cooperation were also explored. The government highlighted that there is huge potential in archives sector. Indian govt has a lot of film archives and are now sharing it for revenue generation.