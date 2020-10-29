AP CID has bagged 2 SKOCH awards in silver category for the implementation of E Nirdesha, which is first of its kind digital innovation in India and Operation Muskan project, in which orphans ,street children and child labourers were rescued during Covid-19.

AP CID got the award for implementation of E Nirdesha, the innovative concept of Digital recording of witness statements. It is first of its kind digital innovation in India. Another award is given to the Operation Muskan project -COVID 19, where Orphans ,street children and child labourers were rescued during COVID-19. Another two projects E Rakshabandhan and 4S4U have qualified for semifinals and received SKOCH Order of Merit certificates.

Sri PV Sunilkumar, Addl DGP CID & VC MD AP Police Housing is a pioneer in implementation of Technology in policing.

He has taken keen interest in developing systems and introducing new technologies for fast and productive performance of Police.

Under his leadership APCID and AP Police housing have won the SKOCH Awards earlier also. Today in the SKOCH Awards seminar over zoom , AP CID Chief , ADDL DGP Sri PV Sunil Kumar, IPS has received these awards virtually.

He expressed his thanks to SKOCH group for their recognition of AP CID’s innovative Services and conferring the National level awards.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Young and Dynamic CM of AP Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Garu and AP DGP Sri Gautam Sawang IPS for supporting APCID in implementing the innovative concepts and thereby enabling APCID to reach the public for better services.

