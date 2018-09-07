Telugu Desam Party is all set to call for an all-party meet on September 8 where the party is likely to take a decision on party's electoral alliances. Soon after, Governor ESL Narasimhan accepted the recommendation given by TRS to dissolute the state assembly, the TDP leaders on Thursday met party chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to discuss the sudden developments in the state.

Creating ripples in the state politics, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday dissolved Assembly and continued as the caretaker CM for the state. The sudden change in the Telangana politics has also affected the neighbouring states and it seems that several parties are now gearing up for the upcoming state polls. Recently, it has been reported that Telugu Desam Party has called for an all-party meet on September 8 where it is expected to take a decision on party’s electoral alliances.

Soon after, Governor ESL Narasimhan accepted the recommendation given by TRS to dissolute the state assembly, the TDP leaders on Thursday met party chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to discuss the speedy developments in the state. Also, right after the dissolution of the Telangana assembly, the Election Commision called for a crucial meet over Telangana politics today.

Besides the meeting, the reports on TDP having no opposition to form an alliance with the Congress in Telangana have been doing the rounds lately. Forming an alliance with the Congress is to be decided by Naidu and is a part of TDP’s state-specific policy.

Amid the speculations, TDP general secretary E Peddi Reddy also said that TDP supremo will hold a detailed meeting with Telangana leaders in Hyderabad on September 8. He further claimed that the Congress and several other Left Parties are ready to form an alliance with TDP in Telangana.

Ever since the TRS has dissolved the state assembly, the opposition parties have become more alerted and the state has come to an election mode. Well, it was reported that TRS is about to dissolve the state assembly in a bid to have early polls in the state.

Meanwhile, Naidu had earlier claimed that the TDP is going to play the kingmaker role in Telangana politics and will emerge as a decisive force.

