Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday took stock of the Godavari flood situation and announced financial assistance of Rs 2000 for flood affected families. He also instructed the concerned officials to ensure timely distribution of food, ration and medications.

Taking stock of the Godavari flood situation, Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke to the Collectors of East and West Godavari districts through a video conference. The Godavari river has been in spate for the last two days amid heavy rain that battered both the districts majorly.

The CM announced Rs. 2000 to every household in the affected districts. He said that people in the relief camps should get all the necessary help, and there should be no difficulty procuring essential commodities. Food, ration, medications should be timely distributed in the camps and other areas.

The district collectors have briefed the CM on the situation in both the districts. East Godavari district collector D Muralidhar Reddy said that people, especially pregnant women and children, have already been evacuated. About 14,477 people are currently taking shelter at around 95 relief camps, and approximately 135 boats and nine motorboats are stationed in various areas. West Godavari collector Mutyala Raju Revu informed the CM that around 5000 people are currently taking shelter at 26 relief camps in the district. About 6 SDRF teams, along with 1 NDRF team, have been deployed in the districts.

The chief minister instructed the officials to deploy 1 Mandal revenue officer at each relief camp to take stock of all the relief operations. Also, the public representative should actively take part in flood relief activities. The joint collector will supervise the relief camps across the district.

The Chief Minister has also directed the officials that the aftermath of these floods should be focused on next. The CM said that the sanitation drive should begin immediately and even instructed to restore power and communication systems at the earliest.

