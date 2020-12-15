The Andhra Pradesh government has reached out to the farmers, providing relief to those who suffered crop losses due to various reasons. The pro-farmer state now stands with the largest number of farmers and maximum acreage that have been brought under insurance cover in 2019-20 with the implementation of Dr. YSR free crop insurance scheme.

The Andhra Pradesh Government yet again reached out to the farmers, providing relief to those who suffered crop losses due to drought, heavy rains, and other natural calamities. Under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Government disbursed Rs. 1,252 Cr to 9.48 lakh farmers under insurance claims pertaining to 2019 season. The list of these 9.48 beneficiaries registered under the E-crop will be displayed in the RBKs in a more transparent manner.

The State government had cleared the crop insurance premium of 122.61 Cr for 2018-19 Rabi, which was kept pending by the previous TDP government, and the crop insurance claims for that season were paid on June this year. A total 596.26 crores was also paid to 5.94 lakh farmers. For Kharif 2019, the State government had paid the farmer’s share of 468 crore and its share of 503 crore to the insurance companies.

Dr. YSR Free Crop Insurance was one of the farmers’ promises made by CM during his 3,648 km-long Praja Sankalpa Yatra. The scheme was implemented as soon as YS Jagan became the Chief Minister. Speaking on the occasion, CM said, “We have always been a pro-farmer state and the schemes that we have implemented benefitting the farmers for the last 18 months sets the best example as to how the Government took care of the farmers in the state. We have also now decided to disburse the claims under 2020 Khariff crop insurance will be paid next year in the month of March/April soon after the completion of crop cutting in January – February”.

