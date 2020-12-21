Putting an end to land disputes, middlemen, corruption and making land transactions easier and dispute free, Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy flags off the comprehensive land survey 2020 at the Takkellapadu village near Jaggaiahpet of Krishna district. YSR Jagananna Shaswata Bhu Hakku/Bhu Raksa is a first of its kind mammoth land survey initiative taken by the AP Government to ensure transparency and graft in land dealings with a unique identification number for every land parcel. A team comprising of Survey of India, Revenue, Panchayat Raj, and municipal administration departments will jointly survey 3 phases starting today. This survey is covered across 1.26 Cr acres of agricultural Land in 17,000 villages, 85 lakh Government and private lands within the limits of 13,371 Gramakantam lands, 40 lakh Government and private properties, and 10 lakh plots in 110 urban areas. As far as Phase 1, nearly 5,000 villages will be covered, aiming to complete by July 2021.

For the first time in India, these land owners will be given a title deed for their Land along with a map in digital format and a passbook. With every new survey, accurate revenue records will be prepared for every immovable property with exact latitude and longitude, using advanced instruments like drones, Continuous Operating Reference Stations (CORS) and Rovers. A digitised cadastral maps will be prepared after the completion of the survey. All details of the lands in the village will be in the maps.

Aiming to set up 70 base stations, The Surveys conducted will have 4,500 teams, which are further divided into teams consisting of village and ward secretariat secretary and surveyors. About 14,000 surveyors will take part in it, with 420 people already been fully trained. Survey stones will be installed once the marking of the Land is completed. CM has also directed the officials that the sub-registrar office will also be at the village secretariat level, where the digitised property register and title register will be made available.

Also Read: Pakistan and China fabricate Indian involvement with terrorists at UN

Giving out a strong message to those creating issues in the survey initiative, CM said that this survey is only to re-organise the chaotic land records pending for so many years. He stressed the need to protect the lands of people and farmers from encroachers. ‘Land resurvey is being taken up in three phases after 100 years in a fool-proof manner by involving the Survey of India and appointing 16,000 surveyors. Clean land records are required to punish fraudsters. There have been many false propaganda by the yellow media on the survey for some time now. We are creating a revolutionary change by setting up registration offices at the village level. Steps have been taken to set up mobile tribunals, too, to resolve the land issues. The survey will be taken up by hybrid methods such as drones, rovers, and CORS’ CM said.

Also Read: India suspends all flights originating from UK till December 31 amid new strain threat