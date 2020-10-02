CM lays the foundation stone for Tribal Medical College in Paderu, Tribal Engineer College at Kurupam Village, and 7 super-speciality hospitals. Keeping up to the promises made to the Tribal welfare, the AP government today is all set to distribute Recognition of Forest Rights pattas to provide ownership rights to 1.53 lakh beneficiaries on the 3 lakh acres of forest lands. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the distribution of pattas through video conference, marking the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Under the ROFR pattas, each beneficiary would get at least 2 acres of land.

During Padayatra, the CM met the distressed tribals and understood their plight, and today, as promised, the lands have been distributed through digitized surveys without any land disputes. ‘Tribals kept waiting all these years, fighting for their rights. For the last ten years (2009 to 2019), the previous governments did not take any steps to answer their grievances. Today, We fulfill the promise and made sure that these tribals get their lands and also receive farmer assurances. The Government would also provide financial assistance to the tribals to cultivate the crops.’ CM said.

The Government will also distribute pattas to the DKT lands other than the forest lands cultivated by the tribals. She said that as many as 19,919 tribal families would be given pattas for 31,155 acres of DKT land. Deputy Chief Minister for Tribal Welfare, P Pushpa Sreevani, stated that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is all set to break the record set by his father and former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. ‘While YSR gave RoFR pattas for 1.30 lakh acres of land to 56,000 tribals in the past, this Government, under the leadership of CM Jagan, will distribute pattas for nearly 3 lakh acres to 1.53 lakh beneficiaries.

The Dy CM also added that around Rs 2,136 crore was deposited in the bank accounts 18.40 lakh tribals towards 15 welfare schemes. This includes Rythu Bharosa, pension, Vahana Mitra, Ammavodi, Vidya Deevena in the past one year. ‘The Government is taking every initiative to improve the living standards of tribals and setting up educational institutions and health facilities for them.’ She said.

Apart from ROFR pattas distribution, The chief minister laid the foundation stone for the Tribal Engineering College at Kurupam, Medical College at Paderu, and seven super-speciality hospitals under ITDA. ‘Aiming to provide better education facilities in the tribal areas, we have taken various measures in setting up a medical college which will be built at Paderu at the cost of Rs. 500 Cr. We are also starting work to set up a tribal engineering college in Kurupam Village. Apart from these educational institutions, the Government has decided to begin works on 7 multi-speciality hospitals at Seethampeta, Parvathipuram, Doranala, Buttaigudem, and Rampachodavaram’ CM Saidabad.

