Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday inaugurated persuasion and monitoring unit - PMU call centre units at the Tadepalli camp office. These call centres will monitor the issues received at the village and ward secretariats

In yet another initiative focused on bringing in better services at the village and ward secretariats, AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated persuasion and monitoring unit – PMU call centre units at the Tadepalli camp office. This call centre exclusively set up in different areas will monitor the issues received at the village and ward secretariats. These PMU units aim to resolve the problems in a stipulated time and will initially have four services that will oversee the implementation of over 543 services from October.

The Chief Minister further reviewed the setting up of internet facilities in the remote areas. The main aim is to provide 512 secretariats with functional broadband internet services. Of which 213 secretariats have already received the internet connection. The CM instructed the officials that the remaining secretariats should receive the internet in the next two months.

In a further comprehensive review of the village and ward secretariats, the CM has also directed the officials to set up Digital boards. Every village and ward secretariat will have a digital board. With new schemes introduced in these secretariats, the digital board will help people with further guidelines.

Officials have briefed the CM on the hiring process for vacancies in both the secretariats. CM said that hiring should complete by September, and those village secretaries should receive further training on government programs. CM said employees and volunteers in the secretariats should have a thorough understanding of government schemes.

Speaking on the house site pattas be given within 90 days after application from the village and ward secretariats. The CM said that further applications received should be processed in the same month.

