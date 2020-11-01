Andhra Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the State will forge ahead overcoming all hurdles being created by vested interests and manipulators.

During his address on the occasion of AP Formation Day here on Sunday, the Chief Minister said it was through the sacrifices of great people like Potti Sriramulu who sacrificed thier lives, that Andhra state was formed on October 1, 1953 and a separate Andhra Pradesh was formed on November 1, 1956. The Chief Minister, recalled their sacrifices and said they should be an inspiration for the betterment of the society.

The Chief Minister said even today there is 33% of illiteracy in the state and 85% of people are still dependent on white ration cards and living below poverty line and 90 lakh women are struggling for existence. Large extent of land does not have irrigation facility and 32 lakh people are waiting for a house, it reminds us of the government’s responsibility to fulfil the aspirations of the people, he said.

The Chief Minister said the government has been focusing on family health care, education, agriculture and irrigation for the past 17 months with commitment and implementing several welfare schemes for the poor. He said It was his dream to change the lives of the Telugu people radically by taking village as a unit.

The Chief Minister said every village with a population of 2,000 has been provided with a village secretariat where at least 12 volunteers work relentlessly, each volunteer catering to the needs of 50 families through door delivery of welfare schemes. The Government has taken initiative to revamp government schools on par with the private schools under Nadu-Nedu scheme, and offer English medium education to all the students and also has been established health clinics in every village for their health care with 51 types of medicines, he said.

The Chief Minister said he was proud to say that all these amenities were being provided all over the state without any room for corruption for the past 17 months and without any discrimination of caste, creed or gender. However, it was unfortunate that some unscrupulous forces in the state, who were jealous of the government’s good performance, were out to resort to mud-slinging.

Earlier, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hoisted the national flag, offered floral tributes to Potti Sriramulu and Telugu Thalli and received guard of honour on the occasion of Andhra Pradesh Formation Day.

Minister for Endowments Vellampalli Srinivas, MP Nadigam Suresh, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Director General of Police Gautam Sawang, Government Advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Government Advisor(communications) GVD Krishna Mohan were among those present.

