Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday launched a new industrial policy to provide a boost to aspiring entrepreneurs, especially among scheduled castes (SC), scheduled tribes (ST). The policy has been named 'Jagananna YSR Badugu Vikasam'.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the A.P. government released its new industrial policy (2020-23) with a vision to provide an additional push to the aspiring entrepreneurs, especially among the underprivileged communities, particularly scheduled castes (SC), scheduled tribes (ST), through the new policy measures. Series of consultations were organized across the state with sectoral experts and industry associations to understand their views, challenges, and suggestions on multiple areas that opined a need for a specialized policy.

The new policy will provide an added focus on strengthening pre-establishment support, improving market linkages, credit facilities, and economic development. The A.P. Government is focused on encouraging increased participation of SC/ST entrepreneurs by providing special incentives to promote the 362 manufacturing and 9,754 service sector activities among the socially disadvantaged communities to create a more significant economic impact.

A.P. Government is also ensuring easy availability of land under the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) guidelines. The APIIC allotment guidelines will be redesigned to provide at least 16.2% and 6% of the developed land reserved for SC/ST entrepreneurs, respectively, in the industrial parks. The Government also proposes establishing a dedicated SC/ST entrepreneur facilitation cell under YSR AP One at all-district industrial centers for handholding SC/ST entrepreneurs for quick grounding of the projects.

Also Read: Bihar polls 2020: RJD targets BJP over inflation, alleges 60 scams under Nitish Kumar’s leadership

Also Read: Coal scam case: Former Union Minister Dilip Ray sentenced to 3 years imprisonment

Making the lives easier for the SC/ST entrepreneurs, the Government has created a roadmap for training these entrepreneurs. Training on the sectors will be conducted through APSSDC skill colleges.

‘Our new industrial development policy 2020-23 launched recently is centered on balancing growth across regions and communities. I firmly believe that this new policy is a vital step towards promoting entrepreneurship amongst the marginalized for inclusive growth and development.’ CM said

Minister for industries, Mekapati Goutham Reddy said, ‘We intend to provide additional support to the weak and marginalized and hence have come out with this special industrial policy for SC/ST 2020-23. We are also providing seed capital assistance to support entrepreneurs start-up quickly and provide incentives on power, GST, and interest to reduce operating costs and provide support.’

Also Read: Army Commanders’ to review border row with China at conference scheduled to be held from Oct 26-29