Benefitting 1.14 Cr primary bread earners in the unorganized sector, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the ‘YSR BIMA’ scheme at the camp office. In this scheme, the beneficiary will receive an insurance amount in their family member’s untimely death or permanent disability. During his Padayatra, the CM came across scores of citizens facing such issues due to the lack of insurance coverage. To solve the disturbing problem, thereby providing security to the families of poor, unorganized workers in the state.

Speaking further on the launch, CM has also announced financial assistance of Rs. 10,000 to the family of those who died in an accident. ‘The bereaved family can reach out to the village’s grama secretariat for the immediate financial relief of Rs.10,000. It will be the first time in the history of democratic India that a state government will be single-handedly funding the insurance scheme.

The estimated value of the premium and other expenses being paid by the government is 510 crores. The amount is expected to go up further as the number of beneficiaries is expected to increase within a few days, once the eligible citizens’ bank accounts are operationalized’ CM said

CATEGORY-WISE COVERAGE

– Accidental Death & Total Permanent Disability (Age: 18-50 ) = 5 lakh.

– Accidental Death & Total Permanent Disability (Age: 51-70 ) = 3 lakh.

– Natural Death (Age: 18-50 ) = 2 lakh

– Partial Permanently Disability due to an accident ( Age : 18-70 ) = 1.5 lakh.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has further directed the officials to make sure that the claim amount will be deposited into the linked bank account within 15 days.

