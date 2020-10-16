Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday inaugurated ten new projects, including two important flyovers on national highways. He also conducted the Bhumi Puja to develop another 16 projects. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the meeting in virtual mode.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the meeting conducted in virtual mode via a video conference from Tadepalli. Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways General (retired) V K Singh, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, Union Secretary (MoRTH) A Giridhar, state minister for Roads and Buildings M Sankara Narayana, Principal Secretary M T Krishna Babu and others attended.

The Benz Circle and Kanakadurga flyovers in Bezawada, too, are open to the public. The long-awaited 2.7-km Kanaka Durga flyover, a new jewel for Vijayawada city, built at the cost of Rs 501 crore, with the state government’s contribution of Rs 146 crore. The other flyover at Benz Circle on NH-16 is part of the expansion of the Vijayawada-Machilipatnam section of NH-65 into a four-lane road.

Speaking on the occasion, CM appreciated the central government for transforming the national highway infrastructure in the state. CM also thanked for keeping the needs of Andhra Pradesh in mind and sanctioning projects for all round development of the road infrastructure in AP.

Union Minister Nithin Gadkari said, ‘We are committed to the development of Andhra Pradesh. The state has favorable conditions for industrial development. The center will soon hold meetings with AP in connection with the road issues. We will give high priority to road development in Rayalaseema. The state government should take initiative to prevent road accidents on highways.