Focusing on empowering more women to take up business opportunities, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the implementation of the two most important schemes launched this year, YSR Cheyutha and YSR Asara. CM said that the Government has roped in major brands to implement the schemes that will benefit women and receive more employment opportunities in the long run. He said that the officials should pay special attention to guiding them the right way. AP CM YSR Jagan reviews the implementation of YSR Cheyutha and YRS Asara

Reviewing further on the retail stores, CM instructed the officials that all the retail stores will now be provided with a phone number to file a complaint with the concerned department. The number should be displayed in every store. CM also said that there is a need to brand all the new stores and provide them with enough publicity. CM directed the Animal Husbandry department to take expert opinions on purchasing cows and buffaloes.

CM instructed the officials to fill in the veterinarian requirement who can go through the checks and advise the beneficiaries on animals’ healthcare. CM also added that Amul should also be involved in cattle procurement, feeding them, and distributing essential medicines. Officials from SERP MEPMA briefed the CM that there are now 21 lakh beneficiaries under the YSR Cheyutha scheme. The Government has until now released Rs 3,937 crore. Around 87.74 lakh beneficiaries have been benefitted under the YSR Asara scheme.

For which the Government had spent Rs 6,792 Cr. Among them, 13.03 lakh women belonging to self-help groups and Cheyutha have benefited from the two schemes. Speaking further on the progress on both the schemes, a total of 33,486 rural retail outlets are targeted to be set up, while they have achieved to set up 8,836 outlets across the state.

