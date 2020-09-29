Answering to an open letter composed by previous CM and TDP chief, Nara Chandra Babu Naidu to the DGP of Andhra Pradesh, charging that the 'attack' on suspended judge, Sri Ramakrishna's sibling was 'supported' and 'organized' by the decision YSRCP on 27.09.2020, the last has put out an intense and emphatic letter focused on the realities of the probe.

In response to an open letter written by former CM and TDP chief, Nara Chandra Babu Naidu to the DGP of Andhra Pradesh, alleging that the ‘attack’ on suspended judge, Sri Ramakrishna’s brother was ‘sponsored’ and ‘orchestrated’ by the ruling YSRCP on 27.09.2020, the latter has put out a very bold and strongly worded letter based on the facts of the investigation. The letter does the job of calling out Naidu over his misleading letter , full of ‘unverified’ information, immaculately.

The investigation has proved that the victim suffered minor injuries due to a physical scuffle that he entered into, in a drunken state with the accused. Therefore , your ( NCBN ) allegation is far from truth’, says the letter.Ironically, while the TDP chief tried to accuse the ruling YSRCP of orchestrating the attack in order to ‘silence the dissenting voice of Judge Ramakrishna’, the investigation revealed that the accused (Prathap Reddy) was infact a ‘staunch TDP supporter’.

In a way, the DGP also calls out Chandra Babu Naidu for trying to mislead the citizens of AP by posting the letter which contained ‘unverified’ information on social media and asks him to refrain from doing so in the future. ‘ It is unfortunate that such allegations are levelled without verifying the facts and further going on to generalise & attribute the same to ‘ deteriorating law and order situation ‘ in the state.In the next paragraph, he goes onto ask Chandra Babu Naidu to write to him in a sealed cover from hereon as his letters may contain ‘ unverified’ information which could raise ‘unnecessary’ suspicion in the minds of the citizens .

Lastly, asking the TDP chief to present the evidence proving YSRCP involvement, if he holds any, the DGP writes ,’ Should you hold any evidence or reason for suspicion about the involvement of any individual , you ( NCBN) may write to me in a sealed cover and help the police ‘.

