Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to take volunteers, Asha workers, and staff in the ward and village secretariats, police and doctors in the frontline into confidence in eradicating the pandemic.

With Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu and the BJP state unit criticising the Andhra Pradesh government for conducting a very few COVID-19 tests, doctors in the state seem to have set a record by taking the second place among states by conducting the maximum COVID-19 tests per day in a population of 10 lakh. Andhra Pradesh has conducted 5,508 COVID-19 tests to take the second spot. This was revealed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at a meeting to review the progress of tests taken up by the government to contain the coronavirus.

The doctors could achieve the record on Friday even without using the rapid test kits by completely concentrating on the tests, said officials. This would be intensified in 10 days by conducting over 17,500 tests per day for which necessary arrangements have been made with the rapid tests being initiated in Kurnool, Guntur, Krishna and Nellore districts, where the virus is widespread. The Chief Minister directed the officials to lay more stress on red zones.

The Chief Minister directed officials to take volunteers, Asha workers, and staff in the ward and village secretariats, police and doctors in the frontline into confidence in eradicating the pandemic. The Chief Minister lauded the services of all those involved in the endeavour. He said special care should be taken in maintaining health and hygiene in hospitals for which a special drive should be taken up once every 2-3 days.



Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang and Medical and Health Special Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy were present on the occasion.

On the other hand, 1 lakh rapid coronavirus testing kits which were imported from South Korea will be distributed to the districts shortly. It is expected that testing will pick up from Monday with the government planning to import more rapid corona kits from Korea, apart from Made in Andhra Pradesh kits.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App