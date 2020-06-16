The mega welfare budget was introduced by Finance Minister Bugganna Rajendranath on the opening day of Andhra Pradesh state legislative assembly's budget session.

On the opening day of the budget session of the Andhra Pradesh state legislative assembly, Finance Minister Bugganna Rajendranath introduced the state’s proposed budget for the financial year 2020-2021. The budget further reiterates the Government’s stand on welfare programmes, especially those catering to the upliftment of the SC, ST, BC, Minority and Kapu communities.

A mammoth 18.44% (Rs 41,456.29 crore) of the total budget has been allocated to welfare initiatives as opposed to 6.20 % ( Rs 14,142.99 crore) last year. The growth rate of budget allocation to welfare stands at 193.12% when compared to the financial year 19-20.

In a major boost to Urban Development in the state, 3.63 % (Rs 8150.23 crore) of the total budget has been allocated to Urban Development as opposed to 2.89 % (6587.09 crore) in 19-20 with a growth rate of 23.73 %. Similarly, the budget allocated to Social Security and Welfare has been increased from Rs 2707.86 crore in 19-20 to Rs 3479.65 crores in 20-21.

Also Read: Punjab CM urges Centre to take action against Chinese incursions

Also Read: Congress’s Kapil Sibal questions Centre’s stance on India-China standoff

When it comes to the states’s expenditure on developmental schemes, the upliftment of the SC, ST, OBC, Minority and Kapu communities has been prioritised. Despite the total expenditure going down by 8.59 %, a significant increase in the expenditure pertaining to development schemes catering to these communities can be seen.

– The Schedule Castes Component (SCST) has been increased from Rs 15,000.85 crore in 19-20 to Rs 15,735.68 crore in 20-21.

*SC Component in 2018-19 – 11,228.10

– The ST component has been increased from 4988.52 crore in 19-20 to Rs 5177.53 crore in 20-21.

* ST component in 2018-19 – Rs 4176.61 crore

– The BC component has been increased from Rs 15,061.64 crore in 19-20 to Rs 25,331.30 crore in 20-21 with a growth rate of 68.18%.

* BC component in 2018-19 – Rs 12,200 crore

– The Minority Welfare component has been increased by a whopping 116.10 % from Rs 948.73 crore in 19-20 to Rs 2050.22 crore in 20-21.

– The Kapu Welfare component has been increased from 2000 I’m 19-20 to Rs 2847 crore in 20-21 with the growth rate standing at 42.35 %.

* Kapu Welfare component in 2018-19 – Rs 1000 crore.

The Hon’ble Finance Minister Bugganna Rajendranath laid emphasis on the same during his budget speech earlier in the day when he said, ‘ Development has no meaning unless it serves to uplift the weaker and neglected sections.

Also Read: Timely decisions helped in containing coronavirus outbreak in India, says PM Modi in meeting with CMs

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App