Aiming to boost the food processing sector, the Andhra Pradesh government signed 8 pacts with reputed global and domestic players.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Tadepalli camp office. These MOUs will help the food processing sector of various agricultural products, including bananas, tomatoes, mangoes, sugar, chillies, vegetables, and aqua products.

Speaking on occasion, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the tie-up with these big companies aims to empower the women and the socially backward communities economically. CM also urged farmers to involve in food processing and utilize the best technology in those processing centres. He said the Government would take all the measures to support the farmers in the state.

Company representatives briefed the CM on new technology and manufacturing of new products in the field of food processing and have outlined the technology aspects.

1. NRCB – National Research Centre for Banana

The NRCB is expertise in developing technologies on the Banana Value chain along with capacity building, promoting new micro food processing enterprises with special preference to Banana. They plan to establish quality testing laboratories. Team NRCB was headed by Principal Scientist Dr. Shiva and Senior Scientist Dr. Suresh Kumar.

2. FUTURE TECH

As a knowledge partner to support the food processing sector in Andhra Pradesh, the company’s special focus is on the Vacuum technology of fruits and vegetables in the state. Company CEO Ajit Soman briefed CM Shri YS Jagan on the vacuum technology.

3. BIG BASKET

The company aims to support the food processing sector in Andhra Pradesh and value chain development, focusing on Banana, tomato, and other fruits and vegetables in Andhra Pradesh. Zonal Head K. Ramachandra Kiran explained to CM that they were currently processing in Anantapur and that they are focusing mainly on collection centers.

4. LAWRENCEDALE AGRO PROCESSING (LEAF)

The company entered into an agreement to support the food processing sector in Andhra Pradesh and value chain development with a focus on Onion, sweet orange, Banana, Tomato, and other fruits and vegetables in the state of Andhra Pradesh

5. ITC LIMITED

As a Technical partner and establishment of ITC spices processing unit and for quality assaying, they mainly focus on spice crops (Chilli and Turmeric) in the state of Andhra Pradesh

6. EMBASSY OF KINGDOM OF NETHERLANDS & GVK SOCIETY

Partnered along with ECOR, GVK society, DSM, FMO, The Embassy Of Kingdom Of Netherlands have come forward to establish paddy straw processing unit to manufacture panels, fibre boards, wood material. The event was attended by the Ambassador of Netherlands to India, Marten Van Den Berg, from New Delhi via video conference.

7. AP has entered into an agreement with IFB on technology, marketing, etc. in shrimp and fish farming.

8. AP has also entered into an agreement with the Umpire Company on shrimp and fish exports and retail marketing.

