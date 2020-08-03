Three major FMCG companies, i.e Hindustan Unilever, ITC and Procter & Gamble (P&G) signed the Memorandum of understanding with the Government of Andhra Pradesh today. These three companies will now be a part in contributing to the economic development of the state.

Committed to the welfare of women in the State, the Government of Andhra Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking all the steps to keep up the promise in promoting women in their social and economic development. Aiming to help women be self-reliant, the Government is working towards providing women equal opportunities in employment, education and economic development.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh signed the Memorandum of understanding with three major FMCG companies in the presence of CM. Hindustan Unilever, ITC and Procter & Gamble (P&G) will now be a part in contributing to the economic development of the State. Under the Government’s scheme – YSR Cheyutha, the MoU signed will help to provide marketing opportunities to women apart from providing the best technology. Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Unilever, Sanjiv Puri, Executive Director, ITC and Madhusudan Gopalan, CEO of P&G India thanked the CM and interacted through video conference, appreciating the initiatives taken by the Government.

YSR Cheyutha scheme will benefit around 25 lakh women under SC, ST, BC and the minority communities who will receive Rs. 75,000 in four instalments with Rs 18,750 distributed yearly to every beneficiary in the State. This partnership will push women across the State to obtain more employment opportunities that will provide a steady income. Under this trajectory, the Government will be releasing around Rs. 4,500 Cr. for the first year of the scheme launch on August 12.

Speaking on occasion, Chief Minister further said that apart from YSR cheyutha, The state Government will also launch another scheme under YSR Asara in September to support 90 lakh self-help groups, where a sum of amount Rs 6,700 crore spent annually. Thus, at the rate of Rs 11,000 crore, every year for both the schemes, the Government is committed to spending Rs 44,000 crore to almost one crore women for the next four years.

