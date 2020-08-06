The Andhra Pradesh government is gearing up to reopen the colleges from October 15. In a review meeting at the tadepalli camp office, The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has framed a set of guidelines and sought views from the officials of the higher education department. Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions have remained closed since March to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Here are the key takeaways from the meeting today

– The Chief Minister has directed the officials to focus on increasing the gross enrollment ratio to 90%

– The Chief Minister gives a green signal for the recruitment of Assistant Professors in Universities across the state.

– Moving forward with the decision taken on honours degree, every student taking up a 3-year degree or 4 year degree courses should enroll in a ten-month apprenticeship. In addition to this, The CM instructed officials to set up employment and skill development courses for students after the completion of their apprenticeship.

– Both should pursue conventional degree courses which include BA, BCOM, and BSC.

– The student should decide over choosing a general degree or an honours degree during the time of admission.

– Btech students, on the other hand, will receive an honours degree too. If the student completes 20 additional credits in 4 years, they will receive Btech honours in that discipline.

– Alternatively, a student pursuing a Btech degree acquires 20 additional credits in any of the other courses will receive a minor degree. For example, A Btech mechanical student acquiring 20 additional credits in CSE or 20 credits in ECE – will receive a Btech degree in the basic domain and a minor degree in the additional course.

– The CM instructs the officials that strict action should be taken on colleges committing irregularities.

– CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has also given the green signal for setting up universities in Vizianagaram and Prakasham districts.

– CM gives the nod on the establishment of a Tribal college in Kurupam village, Vizianagaram district.

