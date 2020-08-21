The Andhra Pradesh government has come up with a set of Standard Operating Procedures ( SOPs ) which have to be essentially followed by all hospitals dealing with Covid patients across the state while referring patients to other hospitals , whenever necessary.

Solving another major problem troubling other states, the Andhra Pradesh government has come up with a set of Standard Operating Procedures ( SOPs ) which have to be mandatorily followed by all hospitals dealing with Covid patients across the state while referring patients to other hospitals , whenever necessary. It is also important to note that the fatality rate of the state of Andhra Pradesh despite the increase in the number of cases due to largescale testing continues to be as low as 0.92 .

149 new hospitals added to the list of those treating Covid patients, takes the tally to 287. ANMs to visit every positive person in home isolation once every 3 days without fail.

9450 healthcare workers, 647 data entry operators and 2367 sanitation workers recruited to cope with the workload.

THE SOPs ISSUED INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING :

– No patient should be referred if he/she can be treated at the existing facility.

– Patient’s condition should be stabilized before taking a call on moving or referring the patient.

– The referral should be done well in time, thereby optimizing the chances of survival.

– Ambulances to transport the patients to the referred hospital should be arranged by the hospital referring the patient.

– The person referring the patient should confirm the availability of the required procedures/specialists/treatment at the receiving hospital before referring the patient.

– Bed + concerned doctor at the receiving hospital should be kept ready prior to the arrival of the patient.

– The receiving hospital should start the treatment immediately, without waiting for the admission procedures to be completed as the patient was already enlisted at another facility. If the hospital feels the need to complete any formalities, it should be done after due care it given to the patient and upon the patient attaining a stable state.

Oral referrals do not reflect in the system, therefore, making it difficult to fix accountability in case a lapse is reported by a stakeholder. To solve this issue, the authorities have come up with a referral card that needs to be filled before a patient is referred to another hospital. Details such as the patient’s name, condition, receiving doctor’s name and contact number apart from the details of the person referring the patient have to be filled in before the patient is allowed to leave for the hospital he/she is being referred to.

Apart from this, the district health officials have been asked to conduct a ‘referral analysis’ of each hospital every fortnight. The time taken to refer, whether the referral was due to a genuine concern and whether the SOPs like confirming the availability of facilities and informing the receiving hospital were adhered to, will be analyzed as a part of the same. Once every month, the state level officials will also be looking into the reports submitted by the respective districts.

ALSO READ : SC allows Prayushan prayers in three Jain temples in Mumbai

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy further went onto add that , ‘ Accountability will be fixed at the DMHO level if any lapses in following the said SOPs are pointed out by any of the stakeholders and turn out to be true. The referral system should start from the village/ward level rather than the PHC level’

RECRUITMENT UPDATES

In order to better the healthcare services being provided in the state in , a total of 1823 General Duty Medical Officers, 745 Specialists , 3056 Trainee Nurses, 647 Data Entry Operators, 3826 Staff Nurses and 2367 Sanitation Workers have already been until now. The process of recruitment will be continued until the desired/optimal number is attained.

HOSPITAL PREPAREDNESS

In an attempt to decentralize the healthcare system, a total of 149 hospitals have been added to the list of hospitals treating Covid patients in the state. This includes even smaller hospitals which have been included after strict scrutiny of the infrastructure among other things, by the district authorities. The government is also providing these hospitals with the required staff wherever needed.

‘ The services being provided to people in home isolation should be top notch, constant monitoring of the same is mandatory’, said the CM during a Covid-19 review meeting that he chaired at the Tadepalli camp office.

ALSO READ : India reports 68K+ Covid cases in 24 hours, tally crosses 29 lakh mark