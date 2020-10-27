Keeping up to the promises made to the state’s farmers, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy disburses the second installment of input subsidy under YSR Rythu Bharosa – PM Kisan. Continuing the policy for the second consecutive year in a row, the AP Government under the leadership of CM Jagan, around Rs. 1,115 crores has been directly credited to around 50.47 lakh farmers, including Rs 11,500 each to the state’s ROFR Patta holders. A sum of Rs. 4000 has been credited to each beneficiary’s account under the second installment.

The Government had released the first tranche at the beginning of the Kharif season on May 15. As many as 49.69 lakh farmers benefitted from the scheme, Rs 6,173 crore was credited to their unencumbered accounts. Each farmer was given Rs 7,500 out of the first installment. This is the only state in the country extending an input subsidy of 13,500 to farmers, including the tenant farmers and peasant cultivating forest and assigned lands, under the Rythu Bharosa scheme.

The Chief Minister also released input subsidies for the farmers (both agriculture and horticulture), who lost their crops from May to September. A total amount of Rs. 136 Cr has been credited into the bank accounts of around 1.66 lakh farmers towards compensation for crop loss incurred due to heavy rains and floods from June to September this year.

Looking at how the past Government spent during a crisis situation, for eg: the crop loss during 2014, the compensation to the crop damage was given during 2017. This continued until 2018, where the crop damage that year was avoided entirely during the TDP regime.

Reiterating that farmers’ welfare is the top priority of his Government, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said ‘A total of 10,641 RBKs will be set up across the state to support farmers in every possible way. Right from sowing the seeds to the time of harvest, farmers should have access to all the basic amenities in place, and the RBKs will be frontline helping these farmers throughout’ Apart from it, the CM further spoke on how farmers have been supported through various other schemes such as Sunna vaddi, AP Govt’s commitment to 9 hr free power and crop insurance where the Government is spending around 1030 Cr as premium.

Ysrcp parliamentary party Chief And Special representative in delhi tweeted ‘”YSR Rythu Bharosa” the second installment of input subsidy to farmers deposited today directly to the account of 50.47 lakh farmers as second installment. The farmers need not borrow money from money lenders and stuck in vicious cycle of debts, This is truly farmers’ government’. Almost every farmer in Andhra got this money.

