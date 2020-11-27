Andhra Pradesh government have issued guidelines for the grant of special remission to the 53 life convicted female prisoners for the offences against laws related to matters to which the executive power of the state extends.

The standing committee constituted under the chairmanship of the principal secretary to government and home department have reviewed the list of eligible female prisoners as per the state government guidelines. The director-general of prisons and correctional services has sent the prison wise list of 53 eligible life convicted female prisoners for grant of the premature release today.

Out of the 53 women who are going to be released, 19 are serving sentence in the Special Prison for Women in Rajamahendravaram, 27 in the Special Prison for Women in Kadapa, 2 in Visakhapatnam central prison and 5 in Nellore central prison.

The AP government has ensured that these women can live distinguished life by releasing the female prisoners who have completed degrees while serving life sentence and others learnt tailoring, embroidery, baking and other skills.

The state government have placed certain conditions to be certain that these women are not going to commit wrongdoings again, for the release of 53 female prisoners, all premature releases are subject to execution of a personal bond of Rs 50000 INR and the female prisoner will have to appear before the probation officer and police station concerned once in 3 months till the completion of unexpired portion of sentence.

Re-arrest of the release female prisoners on cancellation of the remission have been granted in case prisoners who are being release commits any criminal offence.